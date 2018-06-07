Drop-in farm diversification funding event

North Aberdeenshire Local Action Group (NALAG) is hosting a drop-in event offering the farming community the last chance to access more than £300,000 of European funding before Britain leaves the European Union.

The event at the Aberdeen campus of Scotland’s Rural College on June 13 is aimed at helping farmers and farming businesses access the final LEADER funding of £329,000 earmarked for innovative diversification.

The funding is designated for supporting projects that will develop sustainable employment prospects in the rural area, particularly tourism, retail or farm diversification.

Many local initiatives have already benefited from the grants, with more than £1 million already distributed as part of the wider £3.3 million grant from the EU and Scottish Government since November 2015.

NALAG programme coordinator Flick Millar will host the drop in session, provide information and guide applicants on how best to access the money and highlight how LEADER can help to support enterprising farmers.

Ms Millar said: “This is the final chance for interested applicants to access European Union funding. It really is a case of use it before you lose it. We are really keen to hear from and support people who have new ideas.

"LEADER is open to applications for funding support for diversification projects. The projects need to be a brand new venture for the farming business (not an expansion of something already happening). Grants of up to £60,000 are available for eligible projects.

"We understand that taking on something new can seem daunting, however, we provide support through our project officers all the way through the process.

"I would urge anyone with an idea or question to come along to find out more about the process and funding before the application deadline of August 26.”