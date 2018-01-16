Energy saving grants for local community buildings

Community buildings in the AB43/2 postcode area can apply for grants of up to £4,000 from a programme set up by Thrive Renewables.

Grants can cover improvements such as wall and roof insulation, draft-proofing, LED lighting or improved heating controls and are open to buildings close to Thrive Renewables’ Auchtygills and Clayfords wind farms close to Strichen.

Last year, Millom Baptist Church in Cumbria received a £4,000 grant to install loft insulation and a new Velux window to improve the efficiency of the space.

Jean Liney, secretary of the church said: “We no longer need to put the electric lights on as the room is full of natural light and is so much warmer too. I’m convinced that we will see a big difference in energy bills. We are so grateful for the advice we received during the application process.”

The programme is administered by the Centre for Sustainable Energy, an independent national charity that shares their knowledge and experience to help people change the way they think and act on energy. The application team are on hand to provide advice on how to apply for the grant as well as guidance around energy saving measures.

Thrive Renewables' Adrian Warman explained: "Our grants mean community buildings can make fundamental energy improvements. That’s improvements to how comfortable they are, how much they cost to run, and, ultimately, how much they get used. There really aren’t many grants for spaces like this, but so many people and groups rely on them.”

If you have a community space that could benefit from the grant, visit www.thriverenewables.co.uk/CBP before the deadline of Friday, March 30.