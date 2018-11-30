Eyes on the pies for Strichen butcher

Hot on the heels of being named the country’s top butcher for the second year running, a Strichen butcher’s products have impressed another set of judges.

After a busy judging day in Dunfermline, where a panel of more than 50 professional judges assessed each and every product on its appearance, quality, consistency and taste, Bert Fowlie of High Street, secured a slot on the shortlist of the 20th World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

More than 80 butchers and bakers entered close to 500 of their best products into 11 categories this year and the competition was described as ‘fierce’.

“So Bert Fowlie can be proud to have come this far,” said head judge Ian Nelson.

The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards is the only competition of its kind recognising excellence in the preparation of a perfect pie.

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers, which manages the competition, said: “The competition is now a regular fixture on the calendar as butchers and bakers throughout the land vie for pie supremacy and the boost to their business that always comes with such a sought after title.”

The year’s bumper crop of entries features more ‘products at their peak’ than every before with accolades on offer for the best Scotch Pie, Football Pie & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, Cold Savoury, Hot Savoury, Vegetarian Savoury, Haggis Savoury, Bridie and Apple Pie.

The winner will be announce at a prestigious luncheon on January 15.