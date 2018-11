The Butchers Champion pair of lambs at this year’s Christmas Classic event at Thainstone were bought up by McIntosh Butcher of Fraserburgh

The champion lambs title was awarded to Rory Gregor of Ranch House Cottage, Thainstone, for his pair of lambs which made £180 per head to the local butcher.

The event was hosted by Aberdeen & Northern Marts at their Inverurie headquarters last week.