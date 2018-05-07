Garden centre open for business

A north east garden centre has opened its gates for business in time for summer.

JK Junction, located at the junction of the A90 and the A952 at Cortes, Lonmay, is a family friendly place to visit, relax and get together with friends.

Quadbikekidz at JK Junction

JK Junction, what used to be the old garden centre, has reinvented itself with the goal of offering a fun filled day out for all the family to enjoy, with a variety of activities and attractions.

The Junction is home to an impressive greenhouse where customers can purchase a variety of plants at a reasonable price, as well as a pop-up shop selling second-hand children’s toys and games, jewellery, CDs, DVDs and more. Space is also available to rent for local crafters wishing to sell their items.

The grounds also include an outdoor play area for children to enjoy, as well as an outdoor patio to sit and enjoy the sun.

JK Junction brings a new and unique children’s activity into the area – Quadbikekidz. Open from 12 noon until 2pm on Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting), quad bike rides cost just £2 for five minutes and are suitable for children between the ages of 4 and 11 years.

There is a Woodland Walk and Fairy Trail exploring the grounds and the amazing wildlife that the area has to offer. A kids activity pack is available to entertain the children as they run, jump, and play down the Woodland Walk and Fairy Trail.

The Café will be under new management and opening soon.

The grounds also include Lakeview House which has undergone a huge renovation and is now available to rent as a self-catering cottage via Airbnb.

Owner Terri Crowther said: “Lakeview house is perfect for those family getaways or if you’re just passing through. Renters are able to explore the grounds, pet the ponies then put their feet up inside and relax in front of a proper wood burning fireplace.”