Heartfelt Brexit plea from Reece

North-east politicians were given a heartfelt Brexit message from a Fraserburgh fish worker last week.

Reece Robertson appealed to Conservative MP David Duguid and MSP Peter Chapman to safeguard the future of the Scottish fishing industry during the negotiations.

During their visit to the G & J Jack Seafoods plant hosted by Martin Jack, the pair met with young local employees whose jobs depend on the catching sector in order for them to continue to process and sell freshly-caught fish .

Reece (20), said he had been working at the factory for eight months and had already worked his way up to grading monkfish and working machinery. He said he was hugely-concerned by the Government’s decision to extend the transition period to 2021 which would have a major impact on both the catching and processing sectors - and thereby have a massive effect on fishing communities through out the UK.

Appealing to the politicians to make urgent representation to Westminster, Reece said he and others like him had real potential to work their way up the ladder in the processing sector, but all that could be jeopordised by the transitional period extension.

Meanwhile,former Cod Crusader Carol MacDonald has blasted the UK Government for Brexit transitional delays.

Carol MacDonald and her fellow kilt-wearing Cod Crusaders collected 150,000 signatures on a petition against the cod ban in 2002.

Now she has accused the Conservatives for what she describes as a failure of local fishing communities by their delaying of the withdrawal from the Common Fisheries Policy which will mean the UK will have to abide by the quotas set by the EU until 2021 yet lose its voting rights.

Carol said: “I was so proud of Reece Robertson’s heartfelt plea as he spoke so passionately about his love for his job and the need for the politicians to safeguard his job and those of his fellow industry workers.

“Although we are coming out of the EU, the fishing industry will continue to trade - yet we are having to ride out yet another year with no say on our future.”

David Duguid MP and Peter Chapman MSP, said: “We are always more than happy to meet with constituents in our fishing communities and we had a constructive discussion this morning. We share the frustration and disappointment about the EU transition deal, and we are working hard on behalf of our fishing sector to get the best possible outcome. We must remain focused on the end state - we are leaving the EU, leaving the disastrous CFP and we have the chance to take control of our waters for the first time in more than 40 years.”