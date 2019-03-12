Leader of House praises Score Group

The work of Score Group in providing apprenticeships for young people in Aberdeenshire has been hailed in Westminster by the Leader of the House of Commons.

Andrea Leadsom, MP for South Northamptonshire, was responding to a question from Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid.

Scottish Conservative MP Mr Duguid said Score Group – headquarted in Peterhead with 30 facilities around the world – is the largest private employers of apprentices in Scotland.

The company held an apprenticeship open evening at its site in Brighouse, Yorkshire and held a similar event in Peterhead recently.

Both events were held to mark National Apprenticeship Week, which ran from March 4-8.

Mr Duguid said: “Would my right honourable friend join me in commending the award-winning efforts of Score Group in this area?

“And, can we have a debate on how we can encourage more young people to embark on engineering and technical roles through apprenticeships?”

In response, Mrs Leadsom said: “I am delighted to join with my honourable friend in congratulating Score Group’s brilliant efforts to encourage more people to take up an apprenticeship.

“And he is absolutely right to highlighting that particularly in the STEM subjects, in engineering and technical skills, apprenticeships are so often a good choice for young people.

“He will know that there have been over 1.6million apprenticeship starts since May 2015, something we can all be proud of, that we are giving more and more young people a good start life.

“Apprenticeships are devolved in Scotland but I do welcome his request for a debate and for raising his desire to see more young people getting into engineering and technical industries.”

Conrad Ritchie, managing director of Score International Ltd, said: “Apprentices are at the core of our company, this year we will employ over 100 trainees globally adding to the 300-plus already progressing through our programme.

“It is vital that the Scottish Government commits to work with employers and support the development of apprenticeship programmes.

“Engineering remains Scotland’s largest export market.

“Coupled to a generation of Oil and Gas remaining in the UK Continental Shelf, the future opportunities for engineering apprentices are bright,” he added.