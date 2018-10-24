Minimal changes to taxi fares following review

Following a review of taxi fares in Aberdeenshire there will be no changes to standard rates, other than late night charges applying on two additional days of the year.

Under the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982, as licensing authority Aberdeenshire Council controls the maximum fares that can be charged by taxis, but not private hire car charges.

Fares have to be reviewed every 18 months and the Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee decided after the most recent review to make only minimal changes.

Rates remain the same, other than to make the late night fare apply throughout the day on January 3 and the May Day public holiday. It already applies to Good Friday.

The revised fare scale comes into force from November 1. Charges for the use of debit/credit cards will also be removed from this date.

The existing fare scale has been developed over time in consultation with the taxi trade, and includes features such as ensuring fares are round numbers to prevent drivers having to carry a substantial float, and increments being in meaningful fractions of a mile.

Taxi operators were asked for their views as part of the most recent review prior to the decision by the committee.