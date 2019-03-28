MSP backs Broch 2021 regeneration

Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) held an event in Parliament last week to showcase local regeneration projects and Fraserburgh was among the towns represented.

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson was pleased to meet with officials from Fraserburgh 2021 to be briefed on progress.

He said: “It was a pleasure to meet with representatives from Fraserburgh 2021 and hear an update on their plans.

“The event as a whole was a useful opportunity for regeneration towns across the country to be represented and come together to share best practice and compare what works. In addition, I was pleased the Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Local Government Aileen Campbell was present to hear about the various plans from around the country and to reaffirm the Scottish Government’s support for our towns.”

Ms Campbell said: “Communities across Scotland are doing fantastic work in our towns. Whether it’s residents, businesses or local groups, it is communities who hold the knowledge and understanding of how their towns work and who have a long-term vested interest in getting things right.

“Their dedication, ambition and hard work has led to significant improvements in many of our towns. We continue to invest in community empowerment through a wide range of funds which support the regeneration of our towns.

“The Scottish Government is providing £50 million through the new Town Centre Fund 2019/20, set up in partnership with COSLA to enable local authorities to stimulate and support a wide range of investments to help our town centres diversify and flourish.”

Scotland’s Towns Partnership Chief Officer, Phil Prentice, added: “It is crucial that local and national Government continues to support the transition and evolution of Scotland’s small and rural towns given the challenges we face in business demographics and rural depopulation. As such, it is critical that a vision for our small and rural towns is at the centre of any Scottish economic strategy.”