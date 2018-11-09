New Deer reycling firm seeks 24-hour operating go-ahead

A recycling firm is seeking planning consent to enable it to operate 24-hours a day at its North-east plant.

Keenan Recycling wants the relaxation of conditions to enable its waste recycling centre at Hillhead of Auchreddie near New Deer to offer an extended service.

But local objectors claim the removal of the conditions will give rise to the potential of increased traffic, noise, odour and light pollution caused by late-night working. Despite the 14 objections from residents, Aberdeenshire Council is recommending approval of the application.

Members of the Buchan Area Committee which meets in Peterhead on Tuesday will be told the proposals are considered acceptable.

In a report to councillors, the local authority’s infrastructure services director Stephen Archer states: “Given the scale of operations it is considered that this would not give rise to unacceptable levels of impact upon the amenity of neighbouring sensitive receptors.”

It is proposed that tractors will collect compost at seasonal harvest times when the product is required.

A Noise Impact Assessment has stated that there will be no deliveries to the site after 6pm and deliveries from local authorities will not occur after 5pm.

Currently its operations are restricted to the hours of 7am-7pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 12noon on Saturdays between November and February. Between March and October it is permitted to operate between 7am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 7pm on Saturdays.