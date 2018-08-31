Safety award for St. Fergus group

The award of a prestigious safety accolade for the St. Fergus Gas Processing Terminal, has capped another golden year for operations and maintenance specialist, px group.

The company, which runs potentially hazardous facilities across the UK - including power stations, gas processing plants and fuel storage depots – had already secured a host of awards and commendations from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) in July.

But the Gold Award for St. Fergus means that px has achieved the top, gold standard at every one of its judged sites, for a second successive year. The award will be collected at a ceremony in September.

The RoSPA Awards scheme, which receives entries from organisations around the world, recognises achievement in health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

The px group began a long term operations and maintenance contract at the St. Fergus Gas Terminal in 2016. It is one of the country’s largest

natural gas processing plants and this latest safety award marks the continuation of the gold safety standard achieved last year.

Greg Mitchinson, Director of Safety Health and Environment (SHE), Technical and Risk Management with px group, said: “Our objective is zero harm to people, the environment and the plants we operate and our team puts an enormous effort into this, maintaining our reputation as a proactive business which continues to achieve the very highest standards.

"These efforts have delivered thousands of hours of incident free work which, in turn, has again been recognised by RoSPA.

“I’d like to thank all of the employees and contractors who work on our sites for continuing to follow our safe working practices, and for looking out for one another, in order to keep themselves and the areas in which they work, safe.”