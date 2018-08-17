ScotRail confirms Aberdeen to Inverness journeys back on track

ScotRail is reminding customers that services between Aberdeen and Inverness will be returning to normal from Monday, August 20, following 14 weeks of major upgrade works.

Engineers from Network Rail Scotland – ScotRail’s partner in the ScotRail Alliance – have been working around the clock since mid-May to lay a second track and install a new signalling system on the 6.25 mile stretch between Aberdeen and Dyce.

The works are just one part of the overall Aberdeen to Inverness Improvement Project, due to be completed by the end of 2019, which will allow ScotRail to provide faster trains, more seats, and better services for its customers.