ScotRail reminds Aberdeenshire customers of timetable change

ScotRail’s new timetable starts on Sunday, December 9 and the train operator is asking customers to take a minute to check their journey for any changes.

The timetable improvements will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and more services for customers.

Customers can check train times at scotrail.co.uk and on the ScotRail app. Timetables can also be downloaded from the ScotRail website.

The introduction of high-speed trains and brand-new Hitachi class 385 electric trains, as well as major infrastructure improvements like the electrification of the Stirling-Dunblane-Alloa route, enable the delivery of the enhanced timetable.

Some of the key changes include:

An increase of more than 100 services, providing more than 2,400 weekday passenger trains. The additional services being provided include:

New half hourly Edinburgh to Glasgow service (via Cumbernauld and Falkirk Grahamston) using brand-new Hitachi class 385 trains.

Extended Edinburgh to Arbroath services, providing close to an hourly local service for Broughty Ferry, Monifieth, and Carnoustie.

New service between Aberdeen and Montrose, providing an hourly service at Laurencekirk, Stonehaven, and Portlethen

Nine additional services between Inverness and Elgin, giving close to an hourly all-day service for Nairn, Forres and Elgin.

More than 65,000 extra seats, now delivering more than 605,000 seats each weekday on passenger trains. Routes benefiting from more seats include:

Aberdeen to Edinburgh and Glasgow

Inverness to Edinburgh and Glasgow

Glasgow Queen Street to Alloa and Dunblane

Edinburgh to Dunblane

Edinburgh to North Berwick

Glasgow Central to Neilston

Airdrie to Balloch

ScotRail is providing almost 100,000 more seats each weekday than at the start of the franchise

Full details of all changes can be found on the ScotRail website https://www.scotrail.co.uk/time-new-timetables

ScotRail Alliance Managing Director Alex Hynes said: “The improvements we are making to our timetable from Sunday mean some trains may depart a few minutes earlier or later than they presently do. Commuters in particular should check before Monday morning comes around.

“This is just the first phase of the work we are doing to deliver for our customers over the next year.

“The investment ScotRail and Network Rail is making to electrify more lines and introduce new and upgraded trains means we will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and more services for our customers.”