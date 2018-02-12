Service proposal for Crimond

The Post Office is proposing to restore Post Office services to Crimond with the introduction of a new Hosted Outreach Service.

The Hosted Outreach Service, whereby a nearby Postmaster provides a service at a set time each week, and would be operated by the postmaster from St Modans Place Post Office, who would visit the community every Tuesday and Friday between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

The new service would be located at the Crimond Medical Centre and Community Hub.

The same range of services will continue to be available.

Customers can still collect benefits in cash using everyday banking services or Post Office card account.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six week public consultation.

The consultation will close on Friday, March 23.

Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

The Post Office is planning to open the Hosted Outreach service on Tuesday, February 27.

However this does not affect the period of public consultation which is ongoing until March 23.