Call for teams and survivors to join Relay

Teams and survivors are being invited to take part in the Peterhead Relay for Life 2018 later this year.

The popular annual event will return to the Lord Catto Park over Saturday and Sunday, July 7 and 8.

In the months and weeks leading up to the event, and during the 24 hours of Relay, teams raise money for Cancer Research UK.

A spokesperson for Cancer Research UK said: “The valuable money raised goes towards the life-saving work that has helped half of those suffering cancer, survive for ten years or more.

“That’s a great number of people, and a hope our money helps this statistic continue to rise and can, one day, find a cure for cancer.

“At Peterhead Relay for Life, our VIP guests are our cancer survivors. They open the Relay by doing the first lap and are then treated to a lovely reception tea.

“We are sincerely thankful to these inspirational survivors for their participation in our event as they highlight the success of what we are fighting for.

“If you have been inspired to help raise money for Cancer Research UK as a team, or you would like to join us as a survivor, then we can’t wait to have you on board.

“It’s an emotional but memorable weekend – full of fun, exciting activities and most of all, a feeling of hope.”

The next team meeting is on Thursday, February 22 at Buchanhaven Hearts Social Club at 7.30pm.

For details, or to sign up, contact Lorraine Coleman at locoleman1962@gmail.com or call 07928 342619, visit www.cruk.org/relay or see the Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Peterhead Facebook page.