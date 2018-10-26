Cancer charities join forces to support NE patients

A group which brings together cancer charities in the North of Scotland has launched a ground-breaking resource for those affected by cancer.

In association with NHS Grampian, the online resource ‘Cancer Support North Scotland’ aims to provide information and signposting for patients, family and carers to cancer support services and organisations in the North of Scotland.

The website has officially been launched by Professor Stephen Logan, Chairman for NHS Grampian and Dr Colette Backwell, Chair of the Grampian Cancer Partnership Group.

Visitors to the site can view, in one location, information and signposting to the wide range of support services available from cancer support organisations in Grampian, and in future, the north of Scotland. Patients and those caring for someone with a cancer diagnosis can search for practical and emotional support services and find out about the full range of information and services provided by local and national charities.

Professor Stephen Logan, Chairman of NHS Grampian, said: “The Cancer Support North Scotland website aims to make it easier for anyone affected by or living with cancer to access information and support. NHS Grampian is delighted to announce the launch of this new website. It will be a key resource for many of our patients and their families living with cancer.

"The Grampian Cancer Partnership Group is an alliance between local and national cancer charities, operating in the north of Scotland. The role of the group is to influence cancer policy and services, and to help ensure the user and carer perspective is integral to all aspects of cancer service developments.

"This website project was undertaken in response to the National Cancer Patient Experience Survey where patients reported there was a lack of information in an easily accessible format on what support was available to them when diagnosed with cancer. This collaborative work is unique in that it has brought together a number of local and national cancer charities working collectively to deliver this exciting resource.”

Dr Colette Backwell, Chair of the Grampian Cancer Partnership Group says the website addresses a problem voiced by many when seeking information about the support available when they receive a cancer diagnosis.

She said: “A common concern held by all organisations in the group was that it could be difficult for those looking for support to identify which charitable organisation provided that service, or indeed where to start finding out what was available in the first place.

“This was also mirrored by some professionals who often weren’t confident in advising which organisation individuals could turn to access the specialist support the patient could most benefit from.

“Cancer Support North Scotland directly answers this by providing a one-stop shop for information such as age-appropriate support, to complementary therapies and financial advice. Within each section, people can find out more about a particular area of support and advice and then clearly see which organisations provide this support and their contact details. For the first time, it is also possible to see all of the services provided by all of the cancer charities operating locally, in one place.

“The benefits that this resource will bring to people affected by cancer will be far reaching. I am extremely proud to have played a part in the project. I would like to thank all of the charities involved for giving their time to make this happen and to the cancer patients and their families who helped us test the resource.”

The Grampian Cancer Partnership Group consists of representatives from Breast Cancer Care, Bowel Cancer UK, Cancer Research UK, CLAN Cancer Support, Clic Sargent, Friends of Anchor, Macmillan, Maggies, Marie Curie, NHS Grampian, Pancreatic Cancer Scotland, Teenage Cancer Trust and UCAN.