Carole triumphs at national awards

A Rosehearty businesswoman has won the coveted Tourism Business of the Year award for 2018.

Carole Short, owner of Down On The Farm, emerged victorious at the prestigious Business Women Scotland (BWS) Women in Hospitality and Tourism Awards for 2018.

In this hotly-contested category, the net was cast wide and the judges were looking for the owner or manager of a tourism-based business who demonstrated both an active role in the management of the business and excellence in their work.

Commenting on Carole’s success, Lynne Kennedy, founding director of BWS, said: “Carole owns and runs a rural retreat for anyone wanting to escape busy urban life, offering luxury camping options from a remodelled vintage railway carriage to nautical-themed glamping pods.

“This business, which runs alongside a traditional farm, has a large number of return customers and positive word of mouth. Carole demonstrates a spirit of innovation that makes anything a possibility to be part of her tourism business experience, from promoting local produce to ensuring her business is part of the community – the Anchor Boys visit the farm and the Brownie pack hold their annual sausage sizzle there.”

Now in their second year, the Hospitality and Tourism Awards were created and are run by Business Women Scotland, an organisation dedicated to helping women find support and networking opportunities to allow them to strengthen their business.

BWS hosts events and awards across Scotland to celebrate and empower women in business, while tackling the gender gap in enterprise.

The awards received over 150 entries and the judging panel, comprising David Cochrane chief executive of HIT Scotland, Fiona Richmond, special projects manager at Scotland Food & Drink and Susan Russell, chair of Women in Tourism had the challenging task of selecting this year’s winners.