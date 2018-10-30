Cash boost for Safety Group

The Fraserburgh and District Community Safety Group received two donations recently.

Chris and Dawn Arnott raised £4,606 to purchase more defibrillators for Fraserburgh after Chris suffered cardiac arrest on the rugby field.

Meanwhile £2,614 was raised from Fraserburgh Hospital’s 50th Anniversary Open Day event held on Saturday, September 29.

Chris and Dawn said: “By joining forces with the Fraserburgh and District Safety Group we feel that this is the best way to make the biggest impact. With the money donated today five new defibrillators with external boxes can be purchased and fitted in Fraserburgh.”

Fraserburgh Hospital staff nurse, Linda Watt, added: “Our committee felt it was important that we gave something back to the community as they have supported us through the years with various fundraising efforts.”

Community Safety Group chairperson, John Anderson, added: “At the start of 2016 the group set up a sub committee to look into the possibility to raise funds for three 24 hour public access defibrillators, three boxes, one training defibrillator and ten CPR training manikins.

“We applied to Your Voice Your Choice for £9,000 which we were successful.

“In 2017 we installed four defibrillator boxes with four defibrillators, also supplied one box for Asda and the supermarket supplied the defibrillator.

“The Fraserburgh Car Rally supplied one complete unit which gave Fraserburgh five, 24 hour public access defibrillators sited at Harbour Office, Maitland’s Cross Street, Fire Station, Asda and the Spar on Smiddyhill Road.

“There are 12 Defibrillators available during working hours in the town.

“All dentists, Tesco, Gray and Adams, All Weather Football Pitch, Bellslea Football Park, Leisure Centre, Masson and Glennie and Ramsay Park Fitness Centre, look for the green defibrillator sign in the windows. For access you must dial 999 and ask for the Ambulance Service.”