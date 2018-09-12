CCTV funding gets council backing

Councillors have approved a £60,000 cash injection to overhaul Fraserburgh’s outdated CCTV system.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Banff and Buchan Area Committee heard on Tuesday that while the existing system was obsolete, it had nevertheless proved very successful.

Stephen Archer, head of infrastructure services, told them: “The feeling of community safety – both actual and perceived – can be a strong contributor to a vibrant and successful town centre for a number of reasons.”

He said CCTV encouraged people to stay longer in the town centre which provided benefit to the night-time economy in particular.

There was also a reduction in the perception or fear of crime and far greater pride within the community.

Councillors were told that it was a vital tool for the Police and wider justice system, and had resulted in reduced incidents of theft from, and vandalism to, town centre businesses and properties.

Police Scotland would continue to house and monitor the system free of charge, but councillors were disappointed heard that the force was unable to fund CCTV installation costs outside of key cities which would set an “unmanageable precedent” for other towns.

The total cost of the project - including a five-year maintenance package - will be approximately £70,000, but the funds will only be formally released if a fundraising drive to raise a further £10k is successful. £10k to ensure obsolete system is replaced