CCTV image released in bid to trace missing man

Police Scotland has issued a CCTV image of a man who has been reported missing from the Fraserburgh area.

Minthaka Patabedige, also known as Vass, 40, was last seen at around 2pm on Friday, October 12, in the harbour area.

He is described as 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair. He is clean shaven. When he was last seen he was wearing a black jacket and had a bag with him.

Fraserburgh Inspector Kevin Goldie said: “It is out of character for Minthaka not to be in touch with his colleagues and there is concern for his well-being. Minthaka works in the fishing industry and we are specifically appealing to anyone who may have seen him in the Fraserburgh Harbour area or the town centre area during the afternoon of Friday, October 12 to contact us.

“The CCTV image was captured at Fraserburgh Hospital on October 5 where Minthaka had attended for a minor facial injury following an accident on board the boat he works on.

“We ask that the public review the image and if you have any information or recognise Minthaka you contact us on 101 using reference number 3971 of 12 October.”