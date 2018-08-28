Celebrate the Difference beckons

The annual Celebrate the Difference public event will once again be held at the North-east Scotland College next month.

Organisers of the event - which will take place on Saturday, September 15 from 12noon till 3pm - have a host of activities planned for local residents.

Margaret Gault told the Herald: “This is a celebration of different cultures from around the world and brings people with disabilities and the international community together.

“We will have entertainment, food and fun for all the family at the college on September 15 and a warm invitation goes out to everyone in the community to get involved and meet new friends.”