Celebrities donate items for online auction

Famous faces including Eddie Redmayne, Kate Moss and Daniel Radcliffe, have donated personal items to an online charity auction.

Oscar winning actor Eddie Redmayne has donated a signed copy of his original script from 'The Theory of Everything', the biopic of Professor Stephen Hawking, who lived with MND for most of his adult life.

Eddie, who was awarded the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Professor Hawking said of the donation: “It seemed a fitting tribute to the memory of Stephen, to donate my signed script from The Theory of Everything to Sue Ryder. The charity provides vital support to people living with MND and I'm delighted that funds raised from my donation will help to support people living with this and other life-changing conditions.”

Model and fashion icon Kate Moss, who has donated a signed copy of her coffee-table tome Kate by Kate Moss to the shop added: “I regularly donate to my local Sue Ryder shop in North London and I’m delighted to be supporting the charity.”

Actress Gillian Anderson, star of cult shows such as X-Files and The Fall has donated a pair of Charles David sandals to the auction.

Gillian said: “I’m delighted to be contributing to Sue Ryder and to be helping a cause which does so much for people living with life-changing conditions.”

Money raised from the auction will support the expansion of Dee View Court, a specialist neurological care centre, based in Kincorth, Aberdeen.

The centre provides care for people aged 18 and over living with life changing neurological conditions such as brain injuries, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease, stroke and motor neurone disease. Dee View Court is currently the only purpose-built specialist neurological centre in Scotland.

The charity is planning to expand Sue Ryder Dee View Court so they can give more people a chance to get the most out of life by giving them the care they need and deserve.

The charity needs to raise £3.9 million to build the extension and provide much needed services for people with neurological conditions in Scotland.

The auction is just one initiative that will raise vital funds that will contribute towards reaching the £3.9 million fundraising target to realise the expansion of Dee View Court.

To view the items visit www.givergy.com/charity/sue-ryder.