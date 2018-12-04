Chef to host CCTV fundraisers

An award-winning Fraserburgh chef will host two buffet sittings tonight in a bid to raise money for new CCTV cameras.

Puna Nagendra of Negendras on the town's High Street will host a sitting at 6pm and a second at 8pm for invited guests only.

Around 60 people from local businesses in Fraserburgh are expected to attend.

The buffet will be free for diners but they will be asked to provide donations for the CCTV fund.

The Fraserburgh Community CCTV Working Group is looking for support to raise £10,000 to ensure new CCTV cameras can be installed in the town.

The group received approval from councillors to receive a £60,000 cash boost towards the project back in September, however they were told they had to raise a further £10,000 themselves before the cash is formally released.

Working Group chair, councillor Brian Topping, said: "On behalf of the Working Group I would like to say a huge thank you to Puna and his team, and also Susan at S&J's for helping out.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone else that have given donations, they are all very much appreciated.

"Anyone else that wants to give a donation should do so now as the sooner we get the money, the sooner the work can start on installing the cameras. We are keen to get the work started as soon as possible."