Child protection policies workshop offered at Peterhead

Aberdeenshire Council’s Sport and Physical Activity Service will be providing a workshop giving access to support on child protection policies.

In Safe Hands 1 is a workshop supporting clubs to put child protection policies into practice and is essential for those acting as clubs’ child protection officers, but is also relevant for those managing or organising the club.

The three-hour session which start at 6.30pm will be held at Peterhead Football Club on Tuesday, August 28.

It costs £10 per person which is payable on the night. Cheques should be made payable to Aberdeenshire Council.

An additional In Safe Hands 2 workshop is likely to be run in October, but attendance at In Safe Hands 1 is a requirement for attending In Safe Hands 2.

For more information or to request an application form email activecommunities@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or fraser.govan@aberdeenshire.gov.uk