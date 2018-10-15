CLAN and Macmillan unite

The Fraserburgh Macmillan Fundraising Group recently held a ‘Beforenoon Tea’ at the Tufted Duck.

Funds were being raised jointly for Macmillan and CLAN Cancer Support.

The group’s Rachelle Cardno said: “We had Balmara Bakes come along to do a ‘cake off’ where participants had to decorate their own CLAN and Macmillan-themed cakes which ended up judged as a draw by ‘Paul Hollywood’ and ‘Mary Berry’. We also had Irene Cooper come along to carry out Angel readings and a glitter bar for those attending along with stalls for CLAN and Macmillan and raffle prizes which were mainly generously donated by a number of local businesses.

“This is the first time both charities have worked together for fundraising in the area. Myself and Louise Wyllie from the Macmillan group carry out gentle movement classes on Thursday evenings as part of the Macmillan MoveMore Aberdeenshire programme and Angie kindly gives up her time for free to open the facility and to use the premises at CLAN Crimond so we felt this is the least we could do to thank her and CLAN for their support.

“We raised £1,270 and are discussing other ways we can work together in the future.”