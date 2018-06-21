CLAN Cancer Support & Aberdeen Support Group to host Aberdeen conference

A leading north-east cancer support charity and a support group, which supports people affected by Myeloma, are teaming up to host a conference in Aberdeen next week.

The one-day conference will be held at CLAN House, Aberdeen, on Wednesday, June 27 and will highlight new technology and positive developments in cancer care.

Organised by the Aberdeen Myeloma Support Group, on behalf of Myeloma UK, the event titled: ‘Technology, Self-management and Cancer Care,’ takes place during Myeloma Awareness Week 2018 (June 21 to 27).

Myeloma, also known as Multiple Myeloma, is a type of blood cancer which develops from plasma cells. Each year, approximately 5,700 people are diagnosed with Myeloma, which accounts for 15% of blood cancers and 2% of all cancers in the UK.

Organisers anticipate significant interest from medical professionals as well as members of the public who have been affected by cancer, including Myeloma. The event is free to attend, and online registration is required.

The session will hear from a range of speakers, including Rosemarie Finley, chief executive of Myeloma UK, who will discuss experiences of advances in technology and self-care.

Other speakers include, Dr Colette Backwell, Chief Executive of CLAN Cancer Support, Dr Mohamed Khan who is a Consultant Haematologist with NHS Grampian and Professor Angus Watson from NHS Highland.

New technology which will be highlighted, include the ‘My Cancer Portal App’ developed by Professor Angus Watson, Director of Research, Development & Innovation for NHS Highland, and the ‘Cancer Support North of Scotland Website’, developed by the Grampian Cancer Partnership Group.

Christine Boylan, Joint Support Group Leader of the Aberdeen Myeloma Group, is the driving force behind bringing such an event to Aberdeen. Christine first became involved in the group when husband, John, was diagnosed with Myeloma seven years ago.

She said: “The Aberdeen Myeloma Support Group provides support for anyone living with Myeloma and also aims to raise awareness of Myeloma itself. The group has been a great support to myself and John over the years and I am passionate about ensuring others can also benefit from this support locally.

“We are delighted to be working with Myeloma UK and CLAN Cancer Support to bring this event to Aberdeen. The continuing development of technology is so important in the world of medicine and care and as a group we fully embrace anything we can do to help and support technological advances which may help people who are living with a cancer diagnosis or caring for a loved one.

“There is a great deal of positive work going on in the north-east of Scotland and beyond currently, with partnership working between organisations really coming to the fore. I am delighted that through this event we are able to promote CLAN Cancer Support, which has also been such a support to us since John’s diagnosis.”

Dr Colette Backwell, chief executive of CLAN Cancer Support, and Chair of Grampian Cancer Network, will also give a presentation on the Grampian Pathway Cancer Website.

She said: “We’re delighted to be working with the Aberdeen Myeloma Support Group to mark Myeloma Awareness Week and welcome such a high calibre of speakers and delegates to CLAN House.”

The event s free to attend however spaces are limited. To secure your place, please register online via Buytickets or via this link-http://bit.ly/2l4V9P9