CLAN launches coffee mornings and men's group in Crimond

A leading cancer support charity has launched a monthly coffee morning and men’s group at a newly opened base in the north-east of Scotland. CLAN Cancer Support has organised the new groups which will run at its facility in Crimond Health and Community Hub.

Anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis is welcome to attend the relaxed and informal coffee mornings. The first will be held on Friday, April 6 from 10am to midday.

The charity will also host a men’s group for any men affected by cancer, or who are caring for someone with a cancer diagnosis.

The group will meet on Friday, April 20 between 2pm and 4pm and will this month welcome guest speaker Joe Henderson, who will speak about the benefits of healthy eating and exercise.

Angie Howarth, CLAN Cancer Support’s area coordinator, said: “We’re delighted to launch the new groups at our base at Crimond Health and Community Hub.

“They will give clients the opportunity to mix in a relaxed, informal atmosphere and we hope they will bring people together and allow greater access to advice and support for people affected by cancer.

“As the Men’s Group develops we will invite more guest speakers to join the group and offer a range of activities.”

CLAN’s new base in Crimond Health and Community Hub has a large drop-in area where the charity’s staff and volunteers will offer support and information without need for appointment, along with three separate rooms which will provide space for one-to-one support.

The centre will enable people to access a wide range of support for individuals directly affected by cancer, as well as their carers, family and friends, free of charge.

Initially, the CLAN facility will open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays from 10am to 4pm, with the option of further expanding services in line with future needs.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Crimond, Elgin, Buckie, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Lossiemouth, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

For further information about CLAN Cancer Support please call 01224 647000, or visit www.clanhouse.org