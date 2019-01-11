Coastguard searches for rescue recruits

Do you have what it takes to save a life?

That’s the question being posed by HM Coastguard, which has launched a recruitment campaign to find more Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) from Peterhead, Rosehearty, Fraserburgh, Crimond, St Fergus, Boddam, Cruden Bay, Collieston, Newburgh, Balmedie, Aberdeen, Cove and Portlethen.

Candidates are being sought for the Coastguard Rescue Teams in Peterhead Fraserburgh, Cruden Bay and Aberdeen.

Teams are made up of volunteers from diverse backgrounds, with a range of existing skills and abilities.

Through training in advanced first aid procedures, they are given the skills required to help save lives.

Working in all weather and on all terrains, CROs are trained in the theory and practical aspects of undertaking a search.

These can take place at coastal access points, cliffs, beaches, river banks and harbours.

CROs are often able to bring paramedic or doctor level care to a casualty and they work regularly with the Scottish Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard, the search and rescue helicopter, the RNLI doctor and medics.

But there are situations when the CRO may be the only person able to access a casualty.

Calum Christie, HM Coastguard’s senior coastal operations officer for the Buchan area, said: “We’d like to recruit people over 18 from all walks of life.

“The job would suit anyone looking for a new challenge and with a desire to work in a close-knit team to help people in difficulty around our coast.”

No experience is necessary, but prospective CROs should hold a full UK driving licence and be available for foundation training on the following dates this year: May 20 to 24, June 2 and June 23.

If you would like to join, send a message via the Facebook page for HM Coastguard - Buchan or email area3@mcga.gov.uk for more information.