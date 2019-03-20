College’s ‘Shoppie’ opens for business

Learning Opportunities students at NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus have recently launched a new retail venture called The Shoppie.

The new shop was officially opened by Ann Bell, Vice Chair of the Regional Board and the college’s Equality & Diversity Champion on Tuesday, March 19.

Located in the heart of the Campus the shop will sell a wide variety of College produced goods including student grown plant and flowers, NESCol home bakes, wildlife products, crafts and donated items including good quality clothing.

The funds raised from The Shoppie will be put towards student activities and trips, and donated goods will be given to nominated charities.

Speaking to the Herald at the opening Ann Bell said: “I was really honoured to be invited along to open The Shoppie.

“This new venture is very important for the students as it will give them a real sense of purpose and it will help to enhance their self confidence.

“Learning Opportunities is one of the most important courses available on the campus.

“Students may face a lot of challenges but thanks to the courses they are able to work through them and many of the students go on to do full-time courses which is fantastic.”

Alesia Du Plessis, Head of Faculty, Creative and Service Industries added: “The Shoppie is designed to help students develop skills in communication, customer care and numeracy within a retail setting.

“They will develop valuable, hands-on work experience which will also enhance student CVs.

“We hope to select a number of charities throughout the year and run activities and collections for the ‘charity spotlight’ - there will be a focus on one charity at a time. Students are excited about the prospect of supporting the local community.”