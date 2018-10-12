Conner secures apprenticeship after graduation

A Fraserburgh man has secured a fantastic apprenticeship in the telecommunications industry after completing four years study at North East Scotland College’s Fraserburgh Campus.

Conner Mowat (20) was presented with a Score Prize at the College’s Fraserburgh Graduation Ceremony for demonstrating a high level of commitment and effort throughout his studies.

On leaving Fraserburgh Academy in 2014, Conner applied to study Performing Engineering Operations (PEO) Electrical Level 2 at College.

He said: “School wasn’t for me anymore so I applied to study at NESCol which has made a huge difference to my life. The College has really helped me to improve my employability and communication skills and also helped me socialise more.”

After completing the year-long PEO, Conner knew what he wanted to do in the future as he explained: “After studying PEO electrical at NESCol I knew I wanted to be an engineer. Engineering provides ever changing challenges which give a wide range of opportunities to improve and learn new skills.”

The next step towards a career in engineering for Conner was NC Electrical Engineering Level 5 followed by an NC in Measurement and Control and an NC in Electronics, both at Level 6.

Once he had completed these courses, he was able to apply to study HNC Measurement and Control (Instrumentation and Process Control).

He added: “I have really enjoyed my time at College. The highlight was getting to learn from a wide range of excellent tutors in such a great friendly environment.”

On completing his studies, Conner applied for an apprenticeship. “As a result of studying at NESCol, I have managed to secure an apprenticeship in telecommunication engineering. The skills I developed at College have greatly prepared me for this role. I would highly recommend studying at NEScol to anyone thinking about a career in engineering," Conner said.

Having already spent four years studying, Conner may not be finished with education yet as he explained: “My future plan is to finish my three-year apprenticeship and I am considering going to university on a part-time evening basis which my employer will support me to achieve.”