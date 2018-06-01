Contestants wanted for hit BBC show

A popular BBC Two quiz is looking for contestants from Aberdeenshire.

Eggheads is back for a new series and is looking for teams of six to take on the resident general knowledge geniuses.

If you, your friends, family, or colleagues think you've got what it takes and would like to challenge the Eggheads then get in touch and you could win a cash prize.

Simply email eggheads@12yard.com, or write to Eggheads Applications, 12 Yard Productions, The Hub, G7, 70 Pacific Quay, Glasgow, G51 1DZ.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over and be legally resident and currently living in the UK.

The closing date for returning application forms is Friday, June 22.

Eggheads is produced for the BBC by 12 Yard Productions.