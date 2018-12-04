Council commits to delivery of development

Aberdeenshire Council has given its commitment to deliver The Faithlie Centre, Saltoun Square, in Fraserburgh.

The Faithlie Centre restoration is a key project in the development of the Fraserburgh 2021 Regeneration Scheme.

The multi-million pound project was approved by councillors in November 2016 and work began in May 2017 to provide a mix of new uses, from a Council Service Point to facilities for community and civic functions.

A dedicated Enterprise Hub on the site will look to educate, support and accelerate indigenous business growth and ensure a pipeline of growing local businesses in .

It is being developed by Aberdeenshire Council in partnership with the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, the Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant Fund, among others.

The development has suffered from delays and most recently work has stalled completely due to the contractor being placed into administration.

Significant work is still required before internal works can be completed.

Councillors considered a report in private session at full council onThursday, November 22, and gave their commitment to continuing to deliver the project and to seek a new main contractor to complete the works.

Officers will meet funding partners to agree the approach to securing a new main contractor to see the project through to completion.

It was agreed that regular update reports would be presented to both Business Services Committee and to the Banff & Buchan Area Committee.