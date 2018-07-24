Councillor encourages response to Licensing Board consultation

Views are being sought on a draft document that underpins the work of the Aberdeenshire North Divisional Licensing Board.

The board is required by law to have policy statements is working with the other Aberdeenshire Licensing Boards to create a single policy document covering the work of all three groups.

Over the past few months, the boards have gathered evidence from a range of partner organisations, examined action plans, collected information on licensed premises across Aberdeenshire, and have identified issues that need to be addressed locally.

That work has led to the creation of the draft revised Licensing Policy Statement, which is now available for public comment, and particularly from holders of premises, personal or occasional licences.

The new policy document brings the boards’ main policy and all supplementary policies into one, making it the key reference document for license holders across Aberdeenshire.

The document also highlights a series of planned changes, some of which share best practice between the three board areas, with several measures specifically aimed at reducing the excessive consumption of alcohol.

Licence holders and members of the public have until Thursday 13 September to share their views.

Convener of the North Divisional Licensing Board and SNP councillor for Fraserburgh & District Brian Topping, said: “While we are required by law to develop policy statements, this has been a great opportunity for the three boards to work together and share best practice.

“We are very pleased with the draft document which aims to make it easier for licence holders and the public across Aberdeenshire to easily access this important information.”

The draft Policy Statement can be found at http://bit.ly/ShirePolicyStatement along with other related information.

Copies are also available for inspection at The Town House, 34 Low Street, Banff, AB45 1AN.

Responses can be shared by email at licensingpolicyreview@aberdeneshire.gov.uk or in writing to: Licensing Policy Review, Arduthie Road, Stonehaven, AB39 2DQ, by Thursday, September 13.