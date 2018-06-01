Councillors hand over bank petition

Three local councillors fulfilled a commitment they gave to more than 1000 people who signed petitions, both in print and online, when they handed in the paperwork to Les Matheson, head of retail at RBS, at the AGM of the bank held in Edinburgh last Wednesday in Edinburgh.

Councillors Ross Cassie, Glen Reynolds and Alastair Forsyth, who represent Troup, Banff and Turriff wards respectively, headed to the capital for the meeting.

Banff Councillor, Dr Glen Reynolds, said: "We attended the AGM and managed to organise a meeting with Mr Matheson, in order that we could meet face-to-face with the person responsible for the bank closures, and hand over the petitions we had collected.

"We told people we would do this when we gathered up widespread popular support and this was fulfilling that promise. We said that loyal customers felt badly treated by the bank and that their process of closure was very poor indeed, with little if no meaningful consultation.

"It was a polite conversation and whilst he refuted our claims, he recognised we had presented our case well and it was good that we had attended the AGM, that day.

"The battle for local branches is all but over unless a miracle happens.

"The Turriff branch closes on June 26 and we shall be there, listening to people and taking the fight to the bitter end.

"This has never been about politics. We are not luddites. We recognise that the banking system needs to evolve and no doubt will, into a cashless society.

"But commercial gain has ridden roughshod over local communities and local needs, in a very brutal manner. There was once a bank slogan which used the phrase 'the Listening Bank'. Banks are no longer listening to the people that have remained loyal to them, nor are they interested in preserving the high streets of our towns and villages," he added.