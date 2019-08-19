Crew airlifted as Ocean Quest sinks

Five crewmen were airlifted to safety on Sunday after their prawn trawler began taking on water 75 miles off the coast.

The skipper of the Fraserburgh-registered Ocean Quest sent out a mayday call at around 5.30am after the vessel got into serious difficulties.

Despite the best efforts of the crew to pump out the vessel - while various other vessels stood by to assist - the decision was taken just before 8am to evacuate the crew.

Fraserburgh Lifeboat - which had been paged at 1.10am to aid another vessel - the Oban-registered Rebecca Jeneen which was powerless 29 miles from shore with a fouled propeller - was then diverted to assist the rescue operation.

Buckie Lifeboat was paged to take over the final few miles of the original tow, taking the Rebecca Jeneen safely into Fraserburgh Harbour at 8.50am. Rescue helicopter 151 meanwhile was sent by HM Coastguard to airlift the Ocean Quest crew to the safety of the Fraseburgh Mission.

Commenting on the nine-hour drama, a Lifeboat spokesperson said: “Fraserburgh Lifeboat launched quickly and with Brian Wells coxswain, John Best, mechanic and volunteers Chay Cumming, Jason Flett, Mark Hadden, Lindsay Palmer and Shane Richardson aboard they headed towards the stricken vessel.

“Arriving on scene they quickly established a tow and began to tow the Rebecca Jeneen back to Fraserburgh. After a few hours and only a few miles from Fraserburgh they were tasked again to another incident at 5.45am.

“Fraserburgh Lifeboat had covered 40 or 50 miles heading towards the Ocean Quest and were still around 20 miles away when they were advised that the crew of six or seven had been airlifted to safety.

During their return to port it was announced that the Ocean Quest had sunk.