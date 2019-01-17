£10k drug recovery in Sandhaven

Cannabis with an estimated street value of up to £10,500 has been recovered in the Clinton Drive area of Sandhaven.

Officers made the recovery on Tuesday, January 15.

A 22-year-old man has been charged as a result and is anticipated to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Thursday, January 17).

PC Samuel Scott said: "This recovery has taken a substantial amount of drugs out of our community.

"We will continue to target the illegal supply of drugs. We are grateful for the support of our communities and continue to urge anyone who has concerns regarding drugs or associated antisocial behaviour to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."