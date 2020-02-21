Aberdeenshire councillors receive update on Operation Corner

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee received an update on the progress of Police Scotland’s Operation Corner this week.

Operation Corner is a multi-agency operation that was launched in June 2018 with a police operation which included a two week enforcement phase.

It aims to not only disrupt ‘County Lines’ Organised Crime Groups (OCGs) but also to provide support to vulnerable members of the community at risk of being ‘cuckooed’ or exploited by these groups.

A preliminary assessment of Operation Corner was submitted last month which suggests that it is most successful at “engaging vulnerable individuals at an early stage of being caught up in organised crime”. It is also effective at “establishing trust and affecting change over time”.

Speaking at the meeting on the findings to date Detective Chief Inspector Finn McPhail said there had been 53 arrests and reports in the initial phase with a further five in November last year accumulating in over 20 years of sentencing. There has been over 20 convictions ranging from 47 months to four month sentences as well as a number of community payback orders.

She added that over the “relatively short” enforcement phases they had seized more than 600g of heroin with a street value of over £30,000, over 80g of crack cocaine with a potential street value of £8,000 and over £10,000 in cash.

However, DCI McPhail said: “The operation itself isn’t particularly about the enforcement action, it was more about the partnership working and the findings of the Preliminary Assessment. We’re looking to pull together an executive summary looking at that data but essentially at the moment it’s painting a very positive picture.”

She explained that of the 47 individuals they dealt with at the initial phase around 64 per cent of those are still engaging with the support services that is being provided, and revealed that there has been a reduction of instances where ‘engagers’ have been reported as an accused or suspect in reports of crime.

DCI McPhail added: “We’ve had a number of successes really due to the perseverance and the strong partnerships that we have maintained throughout, and really some innovative interventions as to how we have got people to engage and maintain involvement with the process.