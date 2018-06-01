Acquisitive crime and violence down in North East

Police Scotland has revealed that significant reductions in acquisitive and violent crimes are being recorded in the North East thanks to ongoing efforts to ensure the region remains one of the safest places in Scotland.

House-breakings and vehicle crime in particular have fallen significantly in the past year - with a 28.9% drop in all break-ins including attempts, and a 31% reduction alone in all crimes relating to motor vehicles.

Detection rates for domestic house-breakings have increased more than 12% on last year, while detection rates for all dishonest crimes continue to increase (up more than 3% on last year).

These results reflect the positive proactive action being taken every day by Police officers, Police staff and Special Constables across the Division to ensure tackling these types of crimes is a priority.

Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson said: “I know that these figures would not be possible without the continued support we also receive from the public. We are recording numerous successes in apprehending many of the criminals involved and recovering stolen property however it is the public who can assist us from the outset by ensuring their valuables are always secure.

“We are still finding that in many cases the home, garage, shed or vehicle in question has been left unlocked, giving would-be thieves an ideal chance to steal. Please continue to support our efforts by making your home security a priority.”

North East Division has also recorded a reduction in violent crime in the past year, with an overall drop of 5.2% compared to the previous year.

In the final week of Q4 officers recorded a detection rate in relation to serious assaults of 94.6%.

Chief Superintendent Thomson added: “There is absolutely no place for violent crime in our communities and, in particular, needless incidents fuelled by the overconsumption of alcohol. Our officers and licensing teams continue to work closely with the North East licensed trade to implement measures to deter alcohol-fuelled crime and we also work closely with our partners to understand the often-complex root causes of violence and how we can deter it.

“Above all it comes down to individuals taking responsibility for their actions and understanding the consequences of behaving in such an unacceptable way.

"Regardless of the circumstances of violent crime, let me be clear that we will use every tactic and resource available to us to bring offenders to court.”

Over the past year specialist officers have also continued to record significant recoveries of illegal drugs and seized more than £1,129,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Chief Superintendent Thomson continued: “It is important that we take this opportunity to reflect on the strong position North East Division finds itself in nationally in terms of crime. I would also like to thank all Police officers, Police staff and Special Constables for the work they do.

“Be assured that these figures will serve as a benchmark for continued success in tackling the issues that matter to our communities most.