Appeal following robbery in Fraserburgh

Police in Fraserburgh are appealing for information after a woman was robbed in Castle Street.

The incident happened around 5pm on Friday, March 13.

A 61-year-old woman had her handbag grabbed, the contents fell to the floor and her purse was stolen.

Detective Sergeant Jill Anderson of Aberdeen CID, said: “The woman was shaken but not injured.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information which may assist to come forward.”

Officers are particularly keen to trace a man, described as being white, between 40 and 50 years of age, around 5ft 8 in height and of stocky build.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket with his hood up and grey coloured jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2720 of March 13, 2020.