Appeal following serious assault in Fraserburgh

Officers in Fraserburgh are appealing for information following a serious assault in Fraserburgh.

The incident took place at around 10.50pm on Thursday, November 29 in the Buchan Road area of the town.



A 30 years-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious but non-life threatening injuries.



Detective Sergeant Martyn Thomson said: "Enquiries are ongoing and I would ask that anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any information in relation to it, to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4049 of 29/11/2018.

"Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. "