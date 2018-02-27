Appeal following theft by housebreaking

Officers in Fraserburgh are appealing for information following a theft by housebreaking at the JIC Building in Albert Street.

The incident occurred between 8.30pm on Friday, February 23 and 11am on Saturday, February 24.

As a result, a low two-figure sum of money was stolen and damage was caused to computer equipment which will cost a high four figure sum to repair.

Investigating Officer PC Douglas Morrison said: "This building is used by many local groups including voluntary workers and so has been deeply disappointing for all.

"I also understand that the money stolen was going to be used to help a local nursey.

"I am appealing to anyone who possibly heard or saw anything suspicious in the area overnight on Friday into Saturday to get in contact with any information they have."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting reference 1709 of February 24. Information can also be given anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.