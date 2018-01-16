Appeal to trace movements of Bill during past week

Officers carrying out searches to trace missing person William Ritchie are appealing to anyone who has seen the 90-year-old in the last week to come forward as enquiries continue to establish his whereabouts.

Mr Ritchie - known as Bill - was reported missing by a neighbour in the West Road area of the town on Sunday January 12, and extensive enquiries have been ongoing since to find him.

Following enquiries it is understood he may have been at Boothby Road heading in the direction of Asda carpark at around 3.30pm on Friday afternoon. Efforts are still ongoing to confirm this was the case.

Local Inspector Colin Mowat said: "As more time passes we are keen to speak to anyone who saw Mr Ritchie in the last week to please come forward as we piece together his movements in the lead-up to him being reported missing. He regularly shops at Asda and the local Co-op and attends at the post office at Mid Street.

"I would like to thank everyone who has shared our appeals for information so far and to those who have been in touch with information - your support is greatly appreciated.

"Searches have been ongoing in Fraserburgh including the route we know Mr Ritchie regularly walks which takes in West Road, Strichen Road, Boothby Road and Watermill Road. These searches will continue to make most of daylight hours."

Mr Ritchie is a keen walker and is regularly seen walking in and around Fraserburgh. On occasion he is known to have walked as far as Memsie and Strichen but has recently been staying closer to home.

Mr Ritchie is described as being around 5ft 7, of a slim build, with short grey hair. At this time it is not known what he is wearing however he usually wears a 3/4 length black jacket.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting incident no. 2549 of Jan 14.