Body recovered from Fraserburgh harbour

Emergency services were called to Fraserburgh Harbour in the early hours of this morning after concerns were raised for a man reported to have fallen into the water (Thursday December 20).

A search operation was subsequently launched in the area with assistance from the local coastguard and lifeboat. Sadly, a body has since been recovered this morning.

Local Inspector Martin MacDougall said: “Enquiries are currently ongoing to trace the man’s next of kin so no further information will be released at the moment.

“This is a tragic incident and I would like to thank our partners for their assistance.

"Police officers will remain in the area meantime while enquiries are carried out and I would ask anyone who has information which could assist to call 101 quoting ref. no. PS-20181220-0165.”