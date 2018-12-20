Body recovered from Fraserburgh harbour

Enquiries are currently ongoing to trace the mans next of kin

Emergency services were called to Fraserburgh Harbour in the early hours of this morning after concerns were raised for a man reported to have fallen into the water (Thursday December 20).

A search operation was subsequently launched in the area with assistance from the local coastguard and lifeboat. Sadly, a body has since been recovered this morning.

Local Inspector Martin MacDougall said: “Enquiries are currently ongoing to trace the man’s next of kin so no further information will be released at the moment.

“This is a tragic incident and I would like to thank our partners for their assistance.

"Police officers will remain in the area meantime while enquiries are carried out and I would ask anyone who has information which could assist to call 101 quoting ref. no. PS-20181220-0165.”