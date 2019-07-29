Cannabis worth over £520,000 recovered in New Aberdour

A cannabis cultivation with an estimated value of over £520,000 has been seized following an intelligence led operation in New Aberdour.

The recovery was made in the Elphin Street area on Friday, July 26, and two men have been charged in connection with alleged drug offences.

The two men, aged 25 and 21, were expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Monday, July, 29).

Detective Sergeant Rory Campbell said: “This is a significant recovery of illegal drugs that was made possible thanks to information received from the public.

“Illegal drugs have no place in our local communities and we will continue to act on information received.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”