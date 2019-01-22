Cocaine and heroin valued at £1800 recovered in Fraserburgh

Cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value in the region of £1800 has recovered following an intelligence-led operation in the Anderson Court area of Fraserbugh.

The drugs were recovered on Monday, January 21.

As a result a man aged 20 from the Liverpool area and a boy aged 15 have been charged and are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today, Tuesday, January 22.

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: "We are committed to disrupting the activities of those involved in serious and organised crime at all levels, particularly those who look to travel to the north east to supply drugs for their own financial gain.

"We rely on the support of our communities and continue to urge anyone with information or concerns to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."