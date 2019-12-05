Conservative campaign signs vandalised

Police are investigating after five campaign signs for the Scottish Conservative were vandalised or removed from fields in the Banff and Buchan constituency.

Three sites have been targeted in recent days, at Greengates and Birkenhills near Turriff and another near Crimond.

One sign was defaced with expletives, while two were knocked down and two more were removed completely. The incidents have been reported to Police Scotland.

Conrad Ritchie, chairman of the Scottish Conservative party’s Banff and Buchan branch, said: “It is sickening to see so many of these signs vandalised or damaged.

“We live in a democracy, and every party in this general election campaign has the right to express their point of view. There is no excuse whatsoever for resorting to vandalism.

“I sincerely hope that all candidates in Banff and Buchan will publicly condemn this behaviour.”

Iain Taylor, a Turriff and District Scottish Conservative councillor who helped erect the signs, said: “I am not sure there has been a more fraught election campaign in recent memory. However, this type of behaviour is totally unacceptable.

“Police are investigating and I hope that those responsible are held to account for their actions.”