Drink drive warning by police

Police in the North-east have issued a warning after a number of people were charged in connection with alleged drink driving offences at the weekend.

It followed continued high-visibility patrols in the area.

Inspector Neil Morrison said: “In total, 10 drivers have been charged.

“Whilst the vast majority of road users adhere to the anti-drink drive message, there remains a hard-core who continue to ignore the risks. This anti-social and potentially dangerous behaviour is unacceptable.

“Drink driving will not be tolerated and our message is clear, if you are planning to have a drink make sure you have arranged an alternative method of transport home.

“Alcohol can affect people differently and even a small amount can put you over the drink drive limit.”