Drivers charged during festive patrols

Ten people were charged with alleged drink-driving offences at the weekend across the North East during high-visibility patrols on Scotland's roads to deter and tackle festive drink-driving.

Six people were arrested in Aberdeen, three in Aberdeenshire and one person in Moray and subsequently charged.

The motorists - all men - have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal, and a number of them were expected to appear at court today.

Policed Scotland is supporting the latest national festive drink-drive awareness campaign led by the Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland, which stresses that the best approach to festive drinking is to not drink at all before getting behind the wheel.

Road Policing Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie said: "It beggars belief that anyone would put themselves or others at risk on the road when under the influence, yet time and time again a persistent minority of drivers think they can ignore safety messages and put the public in danger.

"Drink-driving is completely unacceptable and won't be tolerated. If you get caught you will get a minimum 12-month driving ban, a criminal record for a lengthy period or a substantial fine, and that's before you start considering the significant social and employment consequences of your actions. Above all you are risking your own life and the lives of innocent road users and pedestrians.

"It could be tempting to get behind the wheel after having one or two drinks at your Christmas party, believing you will be OK. However the reality is that you can never tell how alcohol will affect your actions and judgements day-to-day, so the best approach is to not drink at all if you know you will be driving. I don't think many people appreciate the consequences of drink-driving until they are standing in front of a sheriff in court or have caused a significant accident. By then, sadly, it's too late.

"Police Scotland has a zero-tolerance policy on drink-driving and over the festive period we will be increasing our activity in the North East to ensure those risk takers are removed from the road.

"Please plan ahead to help keep our roads safe during the party season and think about how you’re going to get home before you go out. Also don’t forget about any journeys you plan on making the morning after as alcohol may not have left your system depending on how much you consumed.

"Christmas and New Year is a time for celebration - don’t spoil it for yourself or others. If you have concerns about drink-drivers contact Police on 101."