Drugs recovered in north east towns

Three people have been charged following the recovery of heroin, crack cocaine, diazepam and cannabis with an estimated street value of £2,800 in the Fraserburgh and Ellon areas.

A 35-year-old male from Sheffield was stopped by officers in the West Road area of Fraserburgh yesterday (Wednesday, May 30).

He has been charged and is anticipated to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today, following the recovery of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis valued at around £2,000. A 20-year-old local woman was also charged and is anticipated to appear at court at a later date.

Acting on intelligence Formartine Community Policing Team officers also carried out a warrant in the Cooper’s Court area of Ellon yesterday.

A 34-year-old local female was charged and is anticipated to appear at court at a later date. Heroin and diazepam valued at approximately £800 was recovered.

Detective Sergeant Sam Buchan said: “We are committed to tackling those intent on supplying drugs to our communities under Operation Aspen and will proactively target those who are determined to bring drugs to this area with the sole purpose of making money.

“We rely on the support of our communities and members of the public and if you have any information regarding the supply of drugs in your community, I urge you to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”