Five for court after Fraserburgh drugs recovery

Five people are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court following a drugs recovery in Fraserburgh.

Heroin, cannabis and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £40,000 was recovered during a drug search warrant at a property in the Philorth Avenue area of Fraserburgh on Tuesday, April 17.

Three men aged 35, 22 and 19 plus two women aged 34 and 29 are all expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Thursday, April 19) in relation to alleged drugs offences.

The 29-year-old female and 22 and 19-year-old males are from the Liverpool area, and the 35-year-old man and 34-year-old woman are local to the North East.

Detective Sergeant Martin MacDougall said: "Police Scotland is committed to tackling drug misuse and so our activity to deter and disrupt the supply of illegal drugs into our communities will continue. If you have any concerns about drug misuse in your area, or you notice any suspicious activity, call us with details. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or to remain anonymous, call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."